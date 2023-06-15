CHANGE LANGUAGE
Wall Street Down after Mixed Fed Decision on Interest Rates
1-MIN READ

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 00:23 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

The US central bank, as expected, opted to hold its benchmark lending rate between 5.0 percent and 5.25 percent

Wall Street stocks retreated Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, but signaled it expects additional increases in 2023.

The US central bank, as expected, opted to hold its benchmark lending rate between 5.0 percent and 5.25 percent. But forecasts from policymakers indicated strong support for two more hikes in 2023.

Near 1825 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3 percent, while the Nasdaq lost 0.8 percent.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
