Wall Street Down after Mixed Fed Decision on Interest Rates

Wall Street stocks retreated Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, but signaled it expects additional increases in 2023.

The US central bank, as expected, opted to hold its benchmark lending rate between 5.0 percent and 5.25 percent. But forecasts from policymakers indicated strong support for two more hikes in 2023.

Near 1825 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3 percent, while the Nasdaq lost 0.8 percent.