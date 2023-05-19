CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stocks To WatchPetrol, Diesel PricesIncome TaxRBI LRSLayoffs
Home » Business » Wall Street Turns Red, Dollar Dips as Fed Chairman Powell Warns of Persistent Inflation
1-MIN READ

Wall Street Turns Red, Dollar Dips as Fed Chairman Powell Warns of Persistent Inflation

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 23:46 IST

New York, US

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo)

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo)

All three major U.S. stock indexes turned red as Powell said the central bank has not made any decisions about whether rates are "sufficiently restrictive"

U.S. stocks turned lower and the Treasury yield curve steepened in volatile trading on Friday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that inflation remains well above the Fed’s target, and as reports emerged that U.S. debt ceiling talks have stalled.

All three major U.S. stock indexes turned red as Powell said the central bank has not made any decisions about whether rates are “sufficiently restrictive" to tame inflation.

Adding to market volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told bank CEOs that more mergers may be necessary to stanche the banking liquidity crisis, according to CNN.

Multiple reports that talks between the White House and House Republican lawmakers to raise the debt limit were put on pause, reviving fears over a possible U.S. default.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.74 points, or 0.27%, to 33,445.17, the S&P 500 lost 4.4 points, or 0.10%, to 4,193.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.92 points, or 0.17%, to 12,666.92.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 5/32 in price to yield 3.6669%, from 3.648% late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond last fell 16/32 in price to yield 3.9299%, from 3.901% late on Thursday.

The dollar index fell 0.48%, with the euro up 0.43% to $1.0815.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.76% versus the greenback at 137.69 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2462, up 0.44% on the day.

top videos

    U.S. crude fell 0.36% to $71.60 per barrel and Brent was last at $75.40, down 0.61% on the day.

    Spot gold added 0.8% to $1,974.59 an ounce.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. debt
    2. dollar
    3. us
    4. wall street
    first published:May 19, 2023, 23:46 IST
    last updated:May 19, 2023, 23:46 IST