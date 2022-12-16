Want a Profitable Startup? Set Up Your Own Onion Paste Manufacturing Unit

Inflation is common in today’s day and age. The price of every essential item is escalating. Daily-use food items like tomato, ginger and lemon have recently seen a sharp spike in price. Rates for onions have also increased and remain in the range of Rs 40 per kg. Onion and its paste are popularly used in Indian meals. Indian cuisine is not complete without onions. Owing to onions’ high price, their paste is often preferred. So why not establish a firm dealing with onion paste?

For the production of onion paste factories, one has to involve simple technology to establish a unit. Khadi Village Industries Commission has prepared a report outlining the project profile for Gramodyog Rojgar Yojana. This KVIC report claims that Rs 4.19 lakh can be used to develop an onion paste manufacturing firm. You will need between 300 and 500 square yards to start this firm, with an investment of up to one lakh rupees to build a shed. The shed will help to set up a factory and produce onion paste.

To produce the paste, it can cost about Rs 1.75 lakh to purchase a frying pan, an autoclave steam cooker, a diesel furnace, a sterilising tank, tiny utensils, mugs and other items. Additionally, you would require Rs 2.75 lakh to operate this firm. This will be used for things like the procurement of raw materials, packing, transportation, and labourers’ salaries.

Remember all the figures mentioned can vary from state to state and may include taxes.

You can also take a loan from Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. The Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) offers loans to small and micro businesses that are neither farms nor corporations up to Rs 10 lakh. According to PMMY, these loans are categorised as Mudra loans. Commercial banks, RRBs, small finance banks, MFIs, and NBFCs offer these loans.

The borrower may contact any of the aforementioned lending organisations or submit an online application at www.udyamimitra.in. Three products, Shishu, Kishore, and Tarun, were developed to denote the degree of development and funding requirements of the recipient micro unit or entrepreneur. This will serve as a benchmark for the subsequent stage of graduation or growth.

