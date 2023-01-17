Want To Check Your Employees' Provident Fund Balance? Follow These Steps

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), a social security agency run by the Indian government, has made it very simple for users to view their EPF account balance and other provident fund-related data. It is expected that the government will credit employees’ salaries with an interest rate of 1.8% by the end of January. It is important, hence, for the central government employees to check their salaries.

Check your salary via SMS

From your registered mobile number, send the SMS “EPFOHO UAN LAN" to 7738299899, to view your EPF balance. You will receive an SMS with details about your EPF account, including your EPF account balance, as soon as the message is successfully sent.

You can check your amount through missed call

Simply place a missed call from your registered mobile phone to 011-22901406. After ringing, the phone will automatically disconnect, and shortly after that, you will receive an SMS with information about your EPF account data, including the balance of your EPF account.

Check your balance through the online portal

You can also sign in to EPFO’s member passbook portal to view the balance of your EPF account and other information. To log in, you must have your Universal Account Number (UAN).

Step 1- Visit the Member e-Sewa site and select the ‘Know Your UAN’ link, which is located at the very bottom of the login page. If your UAN isn’t already active, you can do so by clicking the ‘Activate UAN’ link that’s located directly above the ‘Know Your UAN’ link.

Step 2- Visit either the Member e-Sewa portal or the EPF Passbook site to access the same link.

Step 3- Enter your UAN number with the passcode. The balance will be available to you and you can download the sheet.

