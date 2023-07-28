Want To Install Solar Panels At Home? Take A Look At Its Prices

In recent times, the demand for solar panel installations at home has seen a surge. Solar technology has seen significant improvement and a decline in its price. It has attracted many homeowners because of the various benefits of solar power production. You can install solar panel systems on your home’s rooftop or in the yard, which will be able to generate clean electricity. It will also reduce your hyper-dependence on the grid. Enticing tax incentives and a good return on investment (ROI) makes solar panels worth the buy. Before buying, it is important to keep in mind the upfront costs, system efficiency, maintenance needs, and aesthetic considerations.

A majority of us use air conditioning (AC) extensively. But with the installation of solar panels, you can reduce your electricity bill and have an opportunity to save money. Apart from AC, you can also run your other electrical appliances like refrigerator and LED TV on it, and save on the bill. Reportedly, solar panel systems prices begin from about a lakh. A 5 kW solar panel system will generate around 20 to 25 units a day. Different companies manufacture panels in various sizes and technologies. You can buy as per your need or budget.

If you buy a solar inverter with Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) technology, then you must install polycrystalline solar panels. It may cost you about Rs 1.5 lakh. If you install solar inverters with Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) technology, then you can consider buying Mono Perc Half Cut Technology. This can cost you anywhere near Rs 1.75 lakh.

You can also buy a PWM technology solar inverter and a polycrystalline solar panel, which you may get at a considerably low price. The solar inverter with PWM technology will cost you approximately Rs 45,000. You will need four 100 Ah solar batteries that may cost Rs 40,00. The 5 kW solar panel will cost you Rs 1.5 lakh. The extra cost can come to around Rs 25,000. This brings the total to a rough amount of Rs 2.60 lakh.