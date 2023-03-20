One of the best methods to put money aside for your child’s future is through mutual funds. When you invest in mutual funds for children, interest is routinely credited to your account. The fund manager uses this interest to purchase securities such as stocks, bonds, or other financial assets that generate returns over time. These profits are distributed to investors in the form of dividends, which they receive regularly until they later remove their investment from the fund manager.

You can set aside money for your child’s future with the Children’s Gift Mutual Fund. You have the option of opening a joint account with more than one kid or contributing to an individual child plan. When they reach 18, each child will get their portion of the fund. As soon as you have gathered the necessary documentation and set up your account, you can begin spending. After opening your account, you can also alter your investment preferences whenever you want. These are some of the mutual funds you can trust for your children:

ICICI Prudential Child Care

Launched on August 31, 2001, the ICICI Prudential Child Care Fund - Gift Plan is an open-ended aggressive hybrid plan. A mutual fund makes equity and bond investments. It is a long-term investment strategy that seeks to generate income and capital growth.

HDFC Children’s Gift Fund

Investing in stocks and investments is what the HDFC Children’s Gift Fund does. It was introduced in 2001 with a 1.91% cost ratio. Since the beginning, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited has been in charge of managing the fund.

TATA Young Citizens Fund

Open-ended Flexi cap equity plan TATA Young Citizens Fund makes stock and bond investments. TATA Asset Management Company Limited oversees its management. The fund was established in 1995.

Axis Children’s Gift Fund

A mutual fund called AXIS Children’s Gift Fund makes investments in organisations dedicated to enhancing the lives of children. The AXIS Children’s Gift Fund has a history of sustained achievement spanning more than 20 years. One of the biggest asset administrators in India, AXA Investment administrators, is in charge of its management.

The portfolio has produced returns of 7.13% over the past year, 12.75% over the past three years, and 10.33% over the past five years. Since its debut, it has generated a profit of 10.07%.

