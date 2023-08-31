Want To Invest Your Annual Bonus? Check This Mutual Fund To Fulfill Short-term Goals

Every employee enjoys the bonuses that they receive in addition to their salaries. Usually, these bonuses are given on special occasions by the company or the organisation. One of the most common types of bonuses is the annual bonus which is given after the financial year ends. These are forms of compensation that are paid by employers to their employees in addition to their wages or salaries.

Most of the time, they vary depending on the salary and position of the employees. There are various ways of investing these bonuses, rather than spending them all at once. Investing the annual bonus somewhere is the right way to approach one’s long-term goals and allow the money to grow. But sometimes, people have needs that they want to fulfil in the short term. They feel that if they invested, their bonus in a long-term plan, it would lock up their money. So, let’s look at some investments that can be made on a short-term basis.

One of the most common types of investments to fulfil one’s short-term needs is the Ultra Short-term Mutual Funds. Ultra Short-term Mutual Funds invest in debt securities and money market instruments, and the fund’s portfolio has a duration of three to six months. As a result, these mutual funds are appropriate for conservative investors with a 3-6 month investment plan. These funds are best suited for individuals who aim to reach certain financial goals within the next six months. These ETFs’ average returns range between 7 per cent to 9 per cent.

In Ultra Short-term Mutual Funds, the fund managers select money instruments and debt securities that usually have an investment time of three to six months. These are best suited for investors who have an investment horizon of six months and a lower-risk preference. Along with that, these funds tend to offer better returns than keeping them in a savings account for a similar duration.

As the returns of Ultra Short-term Mutual Funds are lower than what equity funds offer, investors try to reduce as many costs as possible to maximise their gains. In the end, it is important to refer to a financial advisor before making such investments, as mutual funds are subject to market risk.