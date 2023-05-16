Want To Port Your Health Insurance Plan? Avoid THESE Mistakes

Health insurance is one of the best ways to ensure that you do not bear the brunt of medical expenses in case you suffer from a disease. You should choose the health insurance plan that is best suited to your needs, even if it means you should port your policies. But, it is possible that the new insurer can reject your porting request. This could be due to the age of the policyholder, lapses in premium payment or other factors. To ensure that your health insurance is ported successfully, you must know what mistakes you can avoid. Here are some reasons why your porting request can be rejected.

Non-disclosure or incorrect information

If the policyholder has submitted incorrect or incomplete information regarding their medical records, their request for porting can be rejected. Insurers assess whether the medical records of the individual in the application match their actual condition during a health check-up.

Tip: Ensure that your medical records are updated before you submit a porting request.

Claim history

If the policyholder has made several claims in the past few years due to ill health, then the porting application may be rejected.

Tip: While researching health insurance providers, look for companies that can accommodate a larger number of claims.

Lapses in premium payments

Insurers will look at the premium payments history of a client. If there are lapses or gaps in the payments, the policy can be suspended. In this case, the request for porting health insurance will likely be denied.

Tip: Ensure that your policy is active before you submit a porting request.

Age of the policyholder

Some insurance companies may reject your porting request if you are over a certain age. In case the request is accepted, the co-payment charges will be very high.

Tip: Before you port your health insurance, check if you fall in the age criteria of the insurer you are opting for.

Delay in submissions and other technicalities

It is imperative to submit all the documents and complete all the formalities related to the porting request timely. This includes showing up for a medical check-up and communicating with the insurance agent. If you fail to do so, your porting request will be denied.

Tip: Make sure you can complete all the processes related to your porting request timely.