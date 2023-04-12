Want To Raise Issue With Sebi? Know How To File Complaint Through SCORES Portal

A total of 2,838 complaints against companies and market intermediaries were disposed of through the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s SCORES platform in March.

At the beginning of March, as many as 2,241 complaints were pending and 2,643 fresh complaints were received during the month, the data released by Sebi showed.

The regulator also noted that as of March 2023, 13 complaints were pending for more than three months. These complaints were related to investment adviser, research analyst and takeover/ restructuring.

The average resolution time for a complaint was 29 days, it added.

SCORES is a grievance redressal system that was launched by Sebi in June 2011.

How To File Complaint Against Mutual Fund On Sebi SCORES?

SEBI Complaints Redress System (SCORES) facilitates you to lodge your complaint online and subsequently view its status.

SCORES is an online platform designed to help investors to lodge their complaints, pertaining to the securities market, online with SEBI against listed companies and SEBI registered intermediaries.

All complaints received by SEBI against listed companies and SEBI registered intermediaries are dealt through SCORES.

How Can Investors Lodge Their Complaint Online In SCORES?

It is mandatory to register on SCORES for lodging a complaint. To become a registered user of SCORES, investors may click on “Register here” under “Investor Corner” appearing on the homepage of SCORES portal. After logging into SCORES, investors must click on “Complaint Registration” under “Investor Corner”. Investors should provide complaint details. Investors must select the correct complaint category, entity name, and nature of complaint. Investors must provide complaint details in brief (up to 1000 characters). A PDF document (up to 2MB of size for each nature of complaint) can also be attached along with the complaint as supporting document.

A system generated unique registration number will be displayed on the screen after successful submission of a complaint. You may note it for future correspondence.

An email acknowledging the complaint with a complaint registration number will also be sent to the email id entered in the complaint registration form.

A text message will also be sent to the investor informing them about registration of the complaint.

Mandatory details for filing complaints on SCORES: Name, PAN, Address, Mobile Number, Email ID

To facilitate replies to various queries of the general public on matters relating to the securities market, SEBI has toll free helpline service number 1800 266 7575 or 1800 22 7575.

The toll free helpline service is available to investors from all over India and is in 8 languages viz. English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada.

Read all the Latest Business News here