Want To Start A Post Office Franchise? Here's All You Need To Know

The Post Office, a highly reputable brand in the country, has introduced a remarkable opportunity for individuals aspiring to initiate their business ventures. They have introduced the Post Office Franchise Scheme, which enables individuals to establish their franchise with a minimal investment of only Rs 5000.

Below, we have shared an overview of the eligibility criteria, application procedures, and guidelines for participating in this scheme.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the post office franchise scheme, you must fulfil certain requirements:

You need to be an Indian citizen or of Indian origin.

You must be at least 18 years old.

You should not have any previous criminal offence.

You must be able to provide a legitimate business address and contact number.

To start a post office franchise, the individual needs to hold a valid class 8 pass certificate from a recognised school. The application process involves completing and submitting a form. Once selected, an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) will be signed with India Post. The earnings from the post office franchise are based on a commission structure. The franchisee offers various products and services available through the post office, and commission rates are predetermined and outlined in the MoU.

Post Office Franchise Scheme Fee

Interested candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 5000 to participate in the Post Office franchise scheme. This fee can be submitted through a Demand Draft made in the name of the “Assistant Director General, Department of Posts" and payable in New Delhi.

However, applicants belonging to SC/ST categories, women applicants, and those who have already been selected under a government scheme are exempted from paying the application fees.

Earning Through Commission

After getting the franchise, your income will be determined by a commission-based structure, wherein your earnings will be directly influenced by your dedication and performance. Here is a breakdown of the commission rates:

Rs 3 commission for each booking of registered articles

Rs 5 commission for each booking of speed post articles

Rs 3.50 commission on booking of money orders ranging between Rs 100 to 200

Rs 5 commission for money orders above Rs 200

An additional commission of Rs 1000 per month for registered and speed post services.

An extra 20% commission is available for increased bookings.

How To Apply?

To apply for the Post Office franchise, it is important to carefully read the official notification provided by the post office and submit your application through the official website. You can access the official link (https://www.indiapost.gov.in/VAS/DOP_PDFFiles/Franchise.pdf) to download the application form and proceed with the application process.