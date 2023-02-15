CHANGE LANGUAGE
West Bengal Budget 2023: DA Hiked By 3% For Govt Employees; FY23 SGDP Projected to Grow 8.4%

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 15:31 IST

New Delhi, India

West Bengal Minister of State For Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya presents Budget 2023 in the state Assembly. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Bengal's SGDP is projected to grow at 8.4 per cent and industry is expected to grow at 7.8 per cent in the financial year 2022-23

The West Bengal government on Wednesday hiked the DA (dearness allowance) for government employees by 3 per cent, even as West Bengal minister of state for finance Chandrima Bhattacharya presented the state Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, who presented a Rs 3.39-lakh-crore Bengal Budget for 2023-24, said IT, internet of things and artificial intelligence sectors have attracted significant investments in the state. She added that there will be a Rs 350-crore start-up fund to extend up to Rs 5 lakh each to young entrepreneurs.

In the Budget 2023-24, Bengal’s SGDP is projected to grow at 8.4 per cent and industry is expected to grow at 7.8 per cent in the financial year 2022-23.

The West Bengal finance minister said about 12,500-km of rural roads to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. Agricultural income tax on tea gardens for 2023-24 and 2024-25 to be waived.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

