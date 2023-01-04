What Does The Either-or Survivor Clause of Joint Fixed Deposit Say? Know Here

Due to the rising interest rates, banks made a strong effort to attract fixed deposits (FD) during the last quarter of CY2022. Because of the security of the principal amount, simplicity of use, and immediate liquidity of bank FDs, retirees and pensioners favour them. They don’t appear to understand that it is an unprotected device, nevertheless.

Operating instructions and words like either or survivor, jointly, above and above Self, anyone or survivor, minor - operated by a guardian, and others (specify) are standard across all banks’ FD forms. The Either or Survivor clause, which serves as branch operating staff operating instructions, is frequently blindly followed by depositors. As a result of advice from bank employees, a sizable majority of consumers choose the Either or Survivor clause.

The notion that the surviving joint-holder receives the proceeds of the FD upon the death of a joint-holder has been debunked. The plot twist occurs when the surviving joint-holder(s) requests an early withdrawal of the FD following the passing of the other joint-holder. All joint holders must sign a premature withdrawal request. Obviously, this might be difficult when one of the joint owners is either unable to work or has passed away.

There is no requirement for a nomination in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) circular (notice dated June 9, 2005), which gives claimants and legal heirs the right to reclaim FD sums. “In case of a joint deposit account, the nominees’ entitlement arises only after the death of all account holders," the RBI said in its awareness campaign on the Importance of Nomination in the Case of FDs.

A proper discharge of the bank’s duty is represented by payment to the surviving joint-holder(s) or nominee of a deceased deposit joint-holder.

