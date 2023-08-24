What To Do If Hospital Denies Treatment To Ayushman Bharat Scheme Cardholder

A large section of India’s population has trouble buying expensive health insurance schemes due to the financial issues in the family. This leads them to pay big bills for treatment at the hospitals. With the flagship scheme of the central government, Ayushman Bharat Yojana which is the National Health Protect Scheme, the poor and vulnerable families can get free treatment facilities in good hospitals. The scheme catering to poor, lower and vulnerable sections of society offers financial protection in case of hospitalisation due to medical emergencies.

According to the official website, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana Scheme aims to cover more than 50 crore beneficiaries. It was launched by the government in September 2018. The scheme secures health insurance for the economically weaker section of the country up to the amount of Rs 5 lakh.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana cardholders can get their treatment in any hospital which is registered under the scheme across the country. The government health insurance scheme covers most of the treatment costs, which include medicines, diagnostics and pre-hospitalisation expenses. The scheme also offers cashless hospitalisation services through the scheme’s e-card. But what happens when the empanelled hospital under the scheme refuses to treat the patient?

First, we have to understand under what circumstances, one should file a complaint against the hospital. If the hospital registered under the scheme does not have the specific treatment facility in the hospital and is refusing then, the cardholder cannot file a complaint. But if the hospital refuses to treat the patient and has all the concerned treatment facilities then the cardholder can file a complaint and the government will take action against the hospital.

The scheme cardholders can lodge their complaints on 14555 which is a national toll-free number of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The toll-free numbers have also been issued for different states. Residents of Uttar Pradesh can file a complaint on 180018004444, while residents of Madhya Pradesh can register their complaints on 18002332085. People living in Bihar can call on 104 and for Uttarakhand, there are two toll-free numbers, 155368 and 18001805368.