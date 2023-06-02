WhatsApp Faces $4 Million Fine In Russia For Not Taking Down Banned Content

A Russian court imposed a fine of three million roubles ($37,080) on WhatsApp, the messaging service, on Thursday. This marked the first penalty in Russia for WhatsApp’s failure to delete prohibited content. Last year, Moscow labelled WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta Platforms Inc, as an “extremist" organisation. Despite its popularity in Russia, WhatsApp had not previously faced consequences for not removing banned information.

WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta Platforms Inc, has faced fines in Russia for content-related issues concerning its other services, namely Facebook and Instagram, which are now banned in the country. Similarly, platforms like Twitter and Google, owned by Alphabet, have also been fined for content-related violations. However, WhatsApp had previously been fined in Russia for non-compliance with data laws, as it was accused of refusing to store Russian users’ data on servers within the country.

According to the RIA news agency, the recent fine imposed on WhatsApp was a result of its failure to remove information related to the prohibited drug Lyrica, whose sale and production are not permitted in Russia. Meta has not provided an immediate response to requests for comment beyond US business hours.

The Wikimedia Foundation, the owner of Wikipedia, was also fined three million roubles by the court for failing to remove what Russia considers “false information" regarding Moscow’s military actions in Ukraine. Wikimedia has not yet responded to the request for comment. In the past, Wikimedia has maintained that the information complained about by Russian authorities was reliable and adhered to Wikipedia’s standards.

top videos

For years, Moscow has been in conflict with major technology companies, commonly known as Big Tech, concerning issues such as content, censorship, data handling, and local representation. These disputes intensified following Russia’s deployment of its armed forces into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Besides. WhatsApp is currently in the process of developing an enhanced message menu for its Android application. The upcoming menu is anticipated to resemble the context menu found in iOS, which appears when messages are selected. By long-pressing a message, users will be presented with five options to choose from. This development was uncovered in the WhatsApp beta version 2.23.11.4 for Android, suggesting that the redesigned message menu is still undergoing development and is likely to be included in a future beta update.