Whatsapp Video Call Scam: Tips To Save Yourself From Online Sextortion

Cyber scam cases are on a rampant rise in India. While scammers usually use voice calls on the phone or WhatsApp to dupe victims, the last few months also witnessed reports of scandalous video calls. Earlier in June, a 25-year-old man received a video call on WhatsApp, after which he reportedly fainted. He saw a girl undressing herself on the other side of the call. Similar cases were reported from all over the nation. How do these scammers blackmail the victims?

First, a video call is made on a particular number. It must be noted that once you receive the call, you will see a woman or a man on the other side undressing or indulging in sexual conversations. Amidst this, the screenshots of the video call or recording are being taken by the fraudster. These screenshots are used to threaten the victim. The victims are blackmailed to pay money online, threatening they would circulate screenshots of them indulging in online sexual activities. This process of fraudulent money extortion is commonly known as sextortion. Now, the question arises: how can you keep yourself safe from sextortion? Well, fret not. We have got you covered. Here are a few tips that you can do to prevent and report sextortion cases.

First things first, it is obvious that a genuine caller would never make video calls directly. He will always drop a message first; and if urgent, a voice call will be made to connect with you. Sudden video calls require you to be cautious before answering. To avoid such problems, you must reject the call.

While rejecting the call is always an option, a few calls leave us confused if it is from our relatives or some friend. In such a situation, it is better advised to cover your front camera before answering the call. Once it is confirmed that if the caller is genuine or a fraudster, you can answer or reject the call as per the need.

Now, for those, who have already fallen for the scam, you need not worry. Instead of paying the money, file a complaint on the social platform. Report the sextortion at the appropriate website online. Do not forget to file an FIR with the police department’s Cyber Crime Wing. Not only this, but you can also reach out to the Ministry of Home Affairs of India online.