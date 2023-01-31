Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 on February 1. Apart from tax breaks and deductions, viewers may reportedly get to hear some quotes or couplets in her speech. Even before her, many other ministers have used quotes, phrases and sayings of famous writers in their budget speeches.

Manmohan Singh (1992-1993)

Manmohan Singh quoted famous French poet and novelist Victor Hugo while presenting the 1992-1993 budget. “No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come,” Manmohan said, quoting Hugo. This budget dismantled the licence-permit-raj, opened up the Indian economy and launched a series of structural reforms.

Yashwant Sinha (2001-2002)

Yashwant Sinha recited a couplet during his budget speech of 2001-2002 while talking about reforms. “Taqaazaa hai waqt kaa ke toofaan se joojho, kahaan tak chaloge kinaare kinaare,” he recited. The meaning of this couplet when translated is: “The times require you to fight the storms. How long will you keep walking on the shore?”.

Arun Jaitley (2015-2016)

Late Arun Jaitley recited an Urdu couplet to highlight the difficulties faced by the BJP government while presenting the budget. “Kashti chalaane walon ne jab haar kar di patwar hamein, lehar lehar toofan mile aur mauj mauj manjdhaar hamein. Phir bhi dikhaya hai humne, aur phir yeh dikha denge sabko, in halato mein aata hai daria karna paar humein." When translated into English, it says: “We found storms and rapids in each wave. But we will continue to show that we know how to cross the river in these circumstances.”

Nirmala Sitharaman (2021-2022)

While presenting the budget for 2021-2022, Nirmala Sitharaman quoted the words penned by Rabindranath Tagore. She said, “Faith is the word that feels the lights and sings when the dawn is still dark.”

