When Will EPF Interest For FY 2022-23 Get Credited? Check This

The government has adopted the recommendation of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) Central Board of Trustees (CBT) to hike the interest rate on provident fund (PF) deposits to 8.15 per cent. Since the announcement, EPF members are eager to know when the increased interest amount will be credited to their account.

Despite the fact that interest is calculated monthly in an EPF account, contributions are made at the end of the fiscal year. The transferred interest is compounded and added to the next month’s balance to determine interest on that month’s debt.

In reply to a Twitter user’s query about the interest credit time, EPFO wrote, “The process is in the pipeline and may be shown there very shortly. Whenever the interest will be credited, it will be accumulated and paid in full. There would be no loss of interest. Please maintain patience."

Once the amount gets credited, customers can check their EPF balance using a variety of methods such as the EPFO official website, missed calls, SMS, or even via the Umang App.

EPFO Balance Online: Here’s How To Check

Go to EPFO’s official portal at epfindia.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for and click on ‘Services’, then click on ‘For Employers’ link.

On the new page, look for the ‘Services’ section, and click on the ‘Member Passbook’ link after which a login page will appear on the screen.

Login to the account by entering your Universal Account Number (UAN), password and captcha code. Click on submit.

Check account details and interest that has been credited.

EPF Balance On UMANG App: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to Umang portal - https://web.umang.gov.in/landing/

Step 2: Search for Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and click on view passbook.

Step 3: To proceed further, enter the Universal Account Number (UAN) of the EPF account.

Step 4: Click on receive OTP and key in the OTP on the registered mobile number.

Step 5: Then select the member ID and download the e-passbook.

Step 6: The e-passbook details and EPF balance will be displayed on the screen.

To check the EPFO balance through SMS, consumers must type ‘EPFOHO UAN ENG’ and send the message to 7738299899 from their registered mobile number.