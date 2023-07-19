When Will Tomato Prices Stabilise In India? Expert Shares His Take

Tomato prices in India have skyrocketed to astonishing levels, causing difficulties for consumers. Many are facing the challenge of cooking meals without this essential ingredient. Retail prices have surged dramatically, reaching as high as Rs 260 per kg this month, compared to a mere Rs 20 per kg in June. This sharp increase in prices has raised concerns among households throughout the country. To address this alarming situation, the government has implemented measures to ease the burden on households by offering tomatoes at subsidised wholesale prices through cooperatives. In certain cities like Delhi-NCR, tomatoes are being sold at a reasonable rate of Rs 80 per kg. Despite the good intentions behind this initiative, its impact may be limited due to the significant quantity of tomatoes needed to meet the extensive demand across the nation.

According to Sanjay Gupta, the Managing Director at National Commodities Management Services Limited (NCML), the shortage in tomato supply can be attributed to the perishable nature of the vegetable, as well as a host of other factors. He explained that the current situation is a result of a supply shock caused by adverse weather and the presence of disease or pest attacks in the areas where tomatoes are grown.

The primary cause of the significant increase in tomato prices is the unfavourable weather conditions experienced in the regions where tomatoes are grown. The intensified monsoon season has resulted in excessive rainfall and waterlogging, severely affecting tomato crops and causing a shortage in the market. Sanjay Gupta emphasised that it is expected that this situation will persist for another one to one and a half months, until the arrival of the fresh crop. The excess rains have caused delays in the cultivation of tomatoes.

Although the government’s efforts to stabilise prices through cooperatives are praiseworthy, Sanjay Gupta emphasises the logistical difficulties in effectively addressing the price issue due to the substantial quantity of tomatoes required to meet the demand. He even suggests that prices could further increase if the unfavourable weather conditions in northern India persist.