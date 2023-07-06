Where Indian Cricket Stars Retreat: Unveiling The Luxurious Residences Of Iconic Players

Cricket is the most popular sport in India, and cricketers are superstars, at times, even demi-Gods with a huge fan following. With franchise contracts and brand endorsements in hand, they are well-paid and live luxurious lives. Their homes are sometimes considered a paradise on Earth. Let us take a look at some of the big names who own luxurious and expensive homes:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

This house belongs to the former captain of India, famously known as ‘Captain Cool’, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. His farmhouse in Ranchi is sprawled over 7 acres and costs around Rs 6 crore. The property includes an indoor playing arena and a showroom where Dhoni keeps his collection of cars and bikes.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma own an apartment in the Omkar 1973 tower in Worli, Mumbai bought in 2016. The apartment is 7,171 square feet and gives a birds-eye view of the city of Mumbai along with the Arabian Sea. It includes a gym and other features like a ceiling height of 13 feet and verandas extending from each bedroom. The house costs around Rs 34-35 crore. He owns another property in Gurugram, Haryana.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, along with his wife actress Hazel Keech, owns an apartment in the same residence as Virat Kohli. It was bought in 2013 for Rs 64 crore. This 16,000 square feet apartment includes a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea and other luxuries. It is a combination of two flats into one.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar owns a 6,000 square feet mansion in Bandra, Mumbai named ‘Dorab Villa.’ It was sold to Sachin in 2007 by a Parsi family for Rs 39 crore. It is equipped with all the facilities a luxurious modern home should provide including a swimming pool and a gym.

Rohit Sharma

The captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Rohit Sharma owns an apartment in Ahuja Towers. It is located in Worli and was bought for Rs 30 crore in 2015. The apartment is sprawled over 6,000 square feet and gives a 270-degree view of the Arabian Sea.