Home » Business » Which Phone Does Google CEO Sundar Pichai Use?
Which Phone Does Google CEO Sundar Pichai Use?

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 13:21 IST

Delhi, India

Pichai added that he also uses the Samsung Galaxy and iPhone for better comparison.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that he has been using the Pixel Fold for a long time.

In a recent interview with YouTuber Arun Mani, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that he is using the recently launched Google Pixel foldable phone. However, his favourite phone from the range is Google Pixel 7 Pro. Pichai admitted that he also uses the Samsung Galaxy and iPhone for better comparison. He said that during travelling, he prefers to use Google Pixel 7 Pro instead of Pixel Fold because it is lighter in weight.

Pichai revealed that he has been using the Pixel Fold for a long time for testing purposes and to become familiar with it. He added that he prefers Pixel 7 Pro only on normal days and especially while travelling. The video of this interview between Sundar Pichai and Arun Mani was uploaded on YouTube 4 days ago and it went viral receiving 2.5 million views.

    Google launched its first foldable mobile phone at the recent I/O 2023 developer conference. The price of this phone has been kept at $1,799 which is Rs 1.47 lakh. This phone transforms from a compact 5.8-inch device into a 7.6-inch tablet, providing users with a large screen to operate their apps, play video games, stream videos, edit files and much more. The Pixel Fold features dual OLED panels, each having a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, the inner screen is equipped with ultrathin glass, enhancing its durability and providing an immersive viewing experience. Powered by Tensor 2, the foldable smartphone delivers impressive performance, supported by 12GB of RAM.

    Pixel Fold comes with a triple rear camera. The device boasts an impressive camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features a 10.8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.22 aperture, as well as a 10.8-megapixel camera with an f/3.05 aperture, complemented by a 5x optical zoom telephoto lens. Google earlier has also launched mobile phones. The first phone from Google was launched in the year 2010. This model was called Nexus One. It was manufactured in collaboration with HTC. The phone was driven by a Qualcomm S1 processor with 512 MB RAM and a resolution of 800X480p. The device supported 3G networks.

    About the Author
    Business Desk
    A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
    first published:May 19, 2023, 13:21 IST
    last updated:May 19, 2023, 13:21 IST