Who Are Angel Investors? Know About Top 5 Angel Investors in India

Angel investors are the ones who get involved with a company at an early stage or the seed funding phase. Angel investors provide capital to needy but worthy business start-ups in exchange of convertible debt or equity. People who have embarked on the journey to form their business ventures should know about the term angel investors in detail. Angel investors use their own net worth to invest in new business ventures and play an important role in India’s startup ecosystem.

Angel investors are more commonly from the business background only but wealthy individuals from other fields are also increasingly investing in startups in India. Successful small business owners and entrepreneurs, who are heading profitable ventures, can also become angel investors. Top executives holding management positions in different companies, who know the ins and outs of a successful business, are also turning angel investors.

Many such angel investors have been helping budding entrepreneurs to build their businesses. Let’s take a look at India’s top 5 of angel investors.

1. Sanjay Mehta

A venture capitalist and investor in technology ventures, Sanjay Mehta has become well-known in the investment community because of some of the significant milestones he has accomplished over the course of his ten-year career. He is the only angel investor to have invested in over 150 companies as private investment.

2. Anand Chandrasekaran

Anand Chandrasekaran, former chief product officer of Snapdeal and Airtel, has invested in over 80 startups. He was also the director of product partnerships for Messenger at Facebook.

3. Sandeep Tandon

Sandeep is known for frequently investing in angel deals and mentoring several digital companies as well. As per capital market company Pitchbook, Sandeep has made 31 investments till now.

4. Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma is the managing director and chief executive officer of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm. According to Pitchbook, Vijay Shekhar Sharma has made investments in a total of 71 companies and backed out from 19 of them.

5. Rajan Anandan

Managing Director at Sequoia Capital, Rajan has invested in 74 companies and exited from 16.

