Who Is Linda Yaccarino, The New Twitter CEO

In December 2022, Elon Musk said that he would retire as CEO of Twitter as soon as he found someone “stupid enough". He tweeted, “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone stupid enough to accept the position!"

“After that, I’ll just manage the software and servers teams."

And it’s been a month since Elon Musk found the new Twitter CEO. Linda Yaccarino is a well-known figure in the media sector, but only a few are aware of her outside the profession. The former NBC executive took charge as Twitter’s new CEO on June 5, as per a report in The Wall Street Journal.

She updated her Linkedin bio as Twitter CEO before greeting Joe Benarroch, who formerly worked with her as executive vice president at NBC Universal. She wrote, “Welcome to the flock, Benarroch, from one bird to the next. Let’s get to work Twitter.”

“I start a different professional adventure at Twitter, taking on a role focusing on business operations," said Benarroch in an internal memo, which was seen by the Wall Street Journal, reported IANS.

Here are a few things to know about the new Twitter chief:

Linda formerly worked at NBCUniversal as the president of global advertising. Her formal title at the corporation was chairman of global advertising and partnerships.

She spent more than 11 years at NBCUniversal, where she held positions such as Chairman,

Advertising and Client Partnerships, and President, Cable Entertainment and Digital

Advertising Sales. According to sources, during her tenure, the corporation made more than USD 100 billion in ad revenue.

According to accounts, Yaccarino began her career as an intern at NBC Universal and worked her way up the corporate ladder.

In 1992, she joined Turner Entertainment, a Warner Bros. production firm. She worked there for about 19 years before leaving to join NBC.

Yaccarino earned a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts, Telecommunications from Pennsylvania State University in 1985.

According to The Wall Street Journal, she was dubbed ‘The Velvet Hammer’ in the advertising profession for her strong and realistic negotiation style. She allegedly secured some large ad agreements in the television industry using these strategies.