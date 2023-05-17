Who Is Saket Saurav, The Founder Of ReFit Global?

As the saying goes, “A man’s reach should exceed his grasp". Similar is the story of a common man, Saket Saurav, who created history with his exceptional vision. The MBA graduate and his partner Avneet Singh started their own company back in 2017, and the rest as they say is history. These two decided to sell old mobile phones through their startup, ReFit Global. Within just 5 years, they have managed to generate revenue of around Rs 200 crore.

This does not mean that their journey was an easy one. Initially, they began by selling second-hand phones, along with other electronic products. ReFit Global targeted Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. It might also be exciting to know that within the first year of the business, they managed to generate a massive revenue of Rs 8 crore, impressive right? This was followed by a profit of 19 crore the next year. In the coming years, the net profit of the company stood at 24 crore, and Rs 44 crore respectively. During the financial year 2021-2022, ReFit Global managed to garner Rs 100 crore. Last year, the startup showed a whopping profit of Rs 200 crore. It is believed that the company aspires to earn Rs 350 crore in the coming year.

For those who do not know, Refit Global reportedly purchases handsets exchanged on E-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo. After removing any glitches from the mobile they sell them through various distribution channels. Not just phones, they further restore other electronic devices. While most of their sales take place on Flipkart, the remaining is done via other E-seller platforms.

Now, let us familiarise ourselves with Saket Saurav’s educational background. He completed his MBA from the International School of Business and Media back in 2011. Before launching his startup, he even worked as the head of sales for Shop Clues. In addition to this, Saket Saurav also provided his services to LG Electronics.