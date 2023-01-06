Wholesale Price Of Edible Oils Down By Rs 4 Per Litre; Check Latest Prices

The Delhi oilseed market witnessed a slump on Thursday, despite an increase of 0.1% in the Chicago Exchange. The wholesale price of edible oils, except groundnut oil, was down by Rs 4/litre. Earlier, the price of edible oils in the wholesale markets was Rs 10-12/litre, which has now declined to Rs 6-8/litre. But the retail markets for the oilseeds haven’t shown any sign of decline.

Here is the cost of oilseeds in Delhi wholesale markets, as of Thursday-

Mustard oilseeds Rs 6,885- 6,935 per quintal.

Groundnut Rs 6,635- 6,695 per quintal.

Groundnut oil mill delivery (Gujarat) Rs 15,650 per quintal.

Groundnut refined oil Rs 2,480- 2,745 per tin.

Mustard oil (Dadri) Rs 13,650 per quintal.

Mustard (Pakki ) Ghani Rs 2,080- 2,210 per tin.

Mustard (Raw) Ghani Rs 2,140 - 2,265 per tin.

Sesame oil mill delivery Rs 18,900- 21,000 per quintal.

Soyabean oil mill delivery (Delhi)Rs 13,650 per quintal.

Soyabean mill delivery (Indore) Rs 13,500 per quintal.

Soyabean oil delivery (Kandla) Rs 11,800 per quintal.

Binola mill delivery (Haryana) Rs 12,250 per quintal.

Palmolein refined, bleached, and deodorised, (Delhi) Rs 10,200 per quintal.

Palmolein mill delivery (Kandla) Rs 9,200 (without GST) per quintal.

Soyabean grain Rs 5,675 - 5,775 per quintal.

Maize khal (Sariska) Rs 4,010 per quintal.

According to a source from the market, the mustard crop is likely to arrive in the mandis by next month and the production is expected to be bumper. Because of the bountiful harvest of mustard, farmers are selling their remaining stock in the markets.

According to sources, low-cost foreign oils have put pressure on domestic oilseeds. Hence, they are forced to sell their produce at lower prices.

Farmers, who had previously earned a steeper price, do not want to sell their produce for a low price. Soybean and Binola farmers are not offering their produce at a discount. According to sources, soybean oilseed prices are stable, despite the demand for de-oiled cake (DOC). But as profit margins narrowed, soybean oil prices dropped too.

