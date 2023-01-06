Why 1000 Rupee Note With This Serial Number Could Get You Around Rs 3 Lakh in Britain

Rare currency notes and coins hold great prominence for people who collect them. Distinctive serial numbers and the images printed on them increases the value of these coins and currency. At times, they are sold or bought in exchange for a hefty sum. In Britain, one such currency note recently intrigued the Internet. It is the thousand rupee note. This note has been making huge noise on the Internet, because of its worth and serial number. If you happen to have such a note in your possession, then you can earn a fortune by selling it in that country.

If someone possesses a note of Rs 1000 with the serial number AH17 75, their current worth would be more than Rs 3.5 lakhs in Britain. What makes it unique is its serial number. These digits appearing in a specific order increases the monetary worth of the currency note. Detailed information about this has been provided in a report by Dailystar.

The number AH17 75 holds great significance as it features the birth and death date of the famous English writer Jane Austen. The author is most known for her six major works. She was born in 1775 and died in 1817, and the note reflects the same date, which is AH17 75. That is why its demand is so high, and the collectors are even ready to shell out up to Rs 3.5 lakhs for it.

Besides this, coins with Kew Gardens and London Olympics 2012 are still in demand. At a certain point in time, these currencies were also sold at a higher price value as compared to their original worth. In the year 2011, the copper 20 pence i.e. 20 rupees coin was also sold at an unprecedented price due to its unique serial number and historical importance.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here