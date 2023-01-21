Why An Employee Needs To Serve Notice Period After Resignation, Read To Know More

Generally in the private sector, very few employees continue with the same job till their retirement. The employees often keep looking for better opportunities and switch jobs for better financial packages or career growth. Those who have worked in the corporate sector know the concept of serving a notice period after resigning. However, the duration of the notice period depends on the seniority of the employee as well as the company policy.

In some companies, the option for employees to leave immediately without serving a notice period also exists. But, doing so requires them to provide the company with monetary compensation, which may not always be feasible. In most cases, you have to forfeit your salary for the last working month if you want to leave immediately. In case you are wondering about the need to serve the notice period, it is primarily to allow your company the time to find another suitable candidate in your place before you leave. This way, the work of the company remains uninterrupted.

Before joining any organisation, employees are provided with a variety of documents and HR manuals related to their job, rules that must be followed and amenities that are available. The details of the notice period that an employee needs to serve in case they decide to leave are also covered in these documents. The notice period can range from one month to three months, and in some cases, it could also go up to six months.

For contractual workers and permanent employees, the length of the notice period may vary. This duration could be 15 days for contract workers in some organisations.

The notice period must be followed if the employee accepted the company’s terms at the time of joining. Sometimes, when you resign from a job for a better offer elsewhere, it can be difficult to meet the “immediate joining" demand of your new company due to the notice period of your old company. However, the employee has the option to adjust their remaining leaves against the notice period.

Apart from this, instead of the notice period, there is also an option to pay the company on the basis of the basic salary. Many companies also buy out the notice period. However, in such cases, you have to discuss the terms and conditions with the HR person of your company so that there is no problem with the full and final settlement.

