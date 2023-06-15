CHANGE LANGUAGE
Why Chinese Youth Is Leaving White-collar Jobs To Become Cleaners, Waiters
1-MIN READ

Why Chinese Youth Is Leaving White-collar Jobs To Become Cleaners, Waiters

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 10:23 IST

Delhi, India

The hashtag 'My First Physical Work Experience' has gone viral on Xiangshu.

The youth is taking up menial jobs and is happy with their work and feeling more satisfied with their lives, as per reports.

People think twice before quitting their jobs and leaving their monthly salaries in today’s world of the intense cut-throat labour market. But youths in China are leaving high-paying white-collar jobs and becoming waiters and cleaners, as per reports. The youths taking up menial jobs are happy with their work and are feeling more satisfied with their lives, reports added.

Those leaving their jobs have been sharing posts with the hashtag ‘My First Physical Work Experience’ on China’s Instagram alternate Xiangshu. A Business Insider report stated that the trend has been going on in China for the last year. According to the report this hashtag had received more than 30 million views so far.

A woman who lived in Guangdong province and previously worked at ByteDance, said, “I can only say that I’m so happy after leaving the company." As part of her new job, the woman just cooks and sells food in her fast-food restaurant. She wrote on Xiangshu that she earns $140 a day i.e. around Rs 11,000 in her restaurant. She added that her body gets tired every day but her mind is happy.

Another woman, who is a college graduate, wrote that she left her high-paying consulting job and now works at a coffee shop. “I had given my life to achieve such a result which had nothing to do with me, because of this there was an emptiness inside me. I realized that this kind of physical work in which you participate yourself fills you with energy. It’s fun to do, my spirits are always high," she wrote.

A 25-year-old from Liaoning province remarked, “I gave up my high-paying consulting job, escaped endless emails, interviews, and PPTs, and started from scratch as a barista with a monthly salary of only a fraction at that time."

“A lot of young people might feel disappointed about their jobs because companies are not hiring them for a job, but they’re hiring you to operate a computer on a desk," an assistant sociology professor at New York University Shanghai told CNBC.

About the Author
Business Desk
A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
