Why Delhi Markets Are Seeing Unprecedented Rise In Prices of Spices, Dry Fruits

Naresh Kumar, a Delhi-based businessman, buys spices and dry fruits from the city’s wholesale market Khari Baoli. Naresh has never before seen such a hike in the prices of cumin seeds. In conversation with News18, he said that in 2022, cumin seeds were available at Rs 400 per kg but today they cost Rs 850 to 900 per kg. Similarly, dry chillies in the wholesale market cost Rs 300 per kg but at present, shop owners are not ready to sell for less than Rs 500. But why are Delhi markets observing hikes in prices of spices and dry fruits?

The probable reason for the price hike in the Delhi market is Pakistan’s economic woes. As per the World Bank Organisation, in 2019, India imported spices from Pakistan with a trade value of $387.92K. The consignment totalled 62,989 kg. Other countries in line were the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Qatar. This has led to a dramatic increase in the cost of dry fruits and condiments over the past few days. Other than Pakistan, incessant rainfall has also affected the market.

Ramesh Gupta, another businessman based in Vaishali, said that earlier cumin seeds would cost him Rs 200 per kg. At present, the prices have soared and cost him Rs 400-600 per kg. Similarly, the prices of almonds in retail stores have reached Rs 600- 750 per kg, dry grapes have gone up from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,700 and figs are available at Rs 2,400 per kg.

This year, the cost of dry vegetables has increased significantly in Khari Baoli compared to last year. Earlier priced at Rs 200 per kg, dates are now sold for Rs 400 per kg. Until a few days ago, raisins could be purchased for Rs 700 per kg but now they cost Rs 900 per kg.

Delhi’s wholesale market is observing a rise in the cost of all dry fruits. Indian dry fruits markets are dominated by imported food products and supplies from Afghanistan and Pakistan also play a major role.

Due to the Taliban’s invasion of Afghanistan and Pakistan’s flood, the consignment delivered was late and has affected the quantity of the product as well. Businessmen from Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat and Panipat are reeling under price rise.

