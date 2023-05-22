Why Rs 2000 Note Was Withdrawn And What It Means For You

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation. However, the existing notes will still be considered legal tender, as announced by the RBI. It has advised the public to either deposit their Rs 2,000 banknotes into their bank accounts or exchange them for banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch. These banknotes were introduced after the demonetisation 6 years ago, which involved the withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. The majority of the Rs 2,000 denomination notes were issued by the RBI before March 2017.

Additionally, this denomination is no longer widely used for transactions. Moreover, there is a sufficient supply of banknotes in other denominations to meet the currency requirements. Following the RBI’s “Clean Note Policy” and considering the factors mentioned above, it has been determined that the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes will be withdrawn from circulation.

Clean Note Policy

The “Clean Note Policy" aims to offer the public enhanced security features and superior quality currency notes and coins, while eliminating worn-out notes from circulation. In line with this policy, the RBI had previously withdrawn all banknotes issued before 2005 because they had fewer security features compared to those printed after 2005.

Income tax rules on cash deposits

Individuals can deposit up to Rs 10 lakh annually in their savings accounts. Depositing over Rs 2.5 lakh cash without explanation can lead to penalties up to 200 per cent. In 2019-20, a 2 per cent TDS was introduced for cash withdrawals exceeding Rs 1 crore.

Cash payments above Rs 20,000 are prohibited, but ten Rs 2,000 notes can be exchanged at any bank. Note exchanges don’t require a bank account. RBI hasn’t provided specific guidelines on Aadhaar or PAN, but banks may request documents for security and convenience.

You can file a complaint if your bank refuses to exchange notes.

According to bank guidelines, no ID is required to exchange notes. RBI issued a notification and FAQ for Rs 2,000 notes. If a bank refuses to accept or exchange them, individuals can complain to the bank. If the bank doesn’t respond or the complainant remains unsatisfied, they can file a complaint via the RBI portal under the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme. Refusing the legal tender of a Rs 2,000 note is an IPC offence, and an FIR can be filed against anyone rejecting official currency under Section 489(A) and 489(E) of IPC and the Currency Act.