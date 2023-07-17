CHANGE LANGUAGE
Why You Must Use A Strong PIN For Your Credit And Debit Cards
Why You Must Use A Strong PIN For Your Credit And Debit Cards

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 12:35 IST

The combination of security pins should be unique.

Debit and credit card users should keep a strong PIN and must change it more often to avoid falling into any trap or scam.

Technology is advancing every day, and it is essential to protect yourself from every threat. People using credit or debit cards are required to be extra careful. Using one PIN for a long time can be dangerous because it is easily hackable, and changing it from time to time with difficult combinations saves you from any scam or fraud. Every user of a debit or credit card should change their PIN every six months.

Choose a unique pin

The combination of security pins should be unique and should not be as common as a phone or email password that is easy to guess.

Avoid easy combinations

A security pin should not be an easy one, such as 0000 or 1234, as these are the most common combinations that are easily hackable and commonly guessed.

Select a strong PIN

Keeping a combination of letters, signs, and symbols makes a strong security code that is difficult to guess. Always try to keep a complex code.

Keep a long PIN.

A user should always keep a long pin between six and eight digits, which is difficult for any hacker to crack, and changing it more often keeps the user account more safe and secure. At least every six months, the PIN should be changed to be safe from any fraud.

Remember your PIN.

Always memorise your pin and avoid writing it on your card, phone screen, or any regular visible area, as it is easily noticeable and can create lots of problems and loss of money as well.

Lock your cellphone

If a user uses mobile banking, set up a PIN or fingerprint for added security and make sure nobody else uses it other than yourself.

Don’t get trapped by scamsters

Before providing any details regarding your bank account, verify the authenticity of the company twice or customer representative speaking with you.

Avoid using ATMs in crowded places.

People should avoid using ATMs in crowded places, as there is a greater chance that people might notice your pin, which can be harmful in the future. Always try to use ATMs in a less crowded place and in a safe area to avoid any mishaps.

