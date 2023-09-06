CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » Bank Holiday On Janmashtami: Banks Closed On September 6 or 7? Check City-Wise List
Bank Holiday On Janmashtami: Banks Closed On September 6 or 7? Check City-Wise List

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 08:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Learn about bank closures on Janmashtami

On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Banks in various states across India will be closed on September 6 and 7; Check list

Janmashtami Bank Holiday: On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Banks in various states across India will be closed on September 6 and 7, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Every year the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by Hindus to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the God who is the embodiment of playfulness and innocence.

Celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami is a major Hindu festival and therefore, a Gazetted holiday in many regions of India. The festival is also known as Gokulashtami or Sreekrishna Jayanthi and is celebrated on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) usually in the month of Bhadrapada.

Janmashtami bank holiday: Here is the list of states where banks will be shut on 6 September (Wednesday):

-Odisha

-Tamil Nadu

-Andhra Pradesh

-Bihar

Janmashtami bank holiday: Here is the list of states where banks will be shut on 7 September (Thursday):

- Gujarat

-Madhya Pradesh

-Chandigarh

-Rajasthan

-Sikkim

-Jammu

-Bihar

-Chhattisgarh

-Jharkhand

-Himachal Pradesh

-Meghalaya

-Srinagar

Holidays in September

8 September: Banks will be closed in Delhi in view of G20 Summit

18 September: Banks will be closed in Karnataka and Telangana because of Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrata and Vinayaka Chaturthi

19 September: Banks will be shut in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Goa on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

20 September: On this day, banks will be closed in Odisha and Goa due to Ganesh Chaturthi

22 September: On account of Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, banks will be closed in Kerala

23 September: On the fourth Saturday and Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday, banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar

25 September: Banks will be closed in Assam in view of Shrimant Sankardeva

27 September: Banks will be closed in Kerala and Jammu in view of Milad-e-Sherif festival

28 September: Banks to remain shut in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh on account of Eid-e-Milad or Eid-e-Miladunnabi

29 September: Banks to remain shut in Sikkim, Jammu and Srinagar in view of Indrajatra.

