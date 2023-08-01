CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexFuel Prices IndiaBank Holidays AugustGold Prices IndiaITR Filing
Home » Business » Govt Raises Windfall Tax On Petroleum Crude
1-MIN READ

Govt Raises Windfall Tax On Petroleum Crude

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 09:58 IST

New Delhi, India

In July, the government raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 1,600 per tonne from zero (Representative Image: REUTERS)

In July, the government raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 1,600 per tonne from zero (Representative Image: REUTERS)

The windfall tax on petrol and aviation turbine fuel has been left unchanged.

The central government has hiked windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250  ($51.68) per tonne from Rs 1,600 with effect from August 1, 2023.  The windfall tax on petrol and aviation turbine fuel has been left unchanged.

A windfall tax on diesel has been increased to 1 rupee per litre from nil earlier, according to a government notification on Monday.

In July, the government raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 1,600  per tonne from zero.

India last July imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling at home.

Govt had cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from 4,100 rupees ($50.13) per metric ton, in May.

On April 4, India cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from 3,500 rupees per tonne previously. The levy on crude was hiked to 6,400 rupees per tonne on April 19.

(With Reuters inputs)

About the Author
Namit Singh Sengar
Namit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over five years of experience, he covers personal finance, brands and economy....Read More
first published:August 01, 2023, 09:51 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 09:58 IST