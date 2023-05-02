CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Windfall Tax on Domestic Crude Oil Slashed; No Duty on Export of Diesel, Petrol, ATF

Published By: Aparna Deb

Reuters

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian government has slashed windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil

Indian government has slashed windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil

The government left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero

India has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 4,100 rupees ($50.14) per tonne from 6,400 rupees per tonne, effective from Tuesday, according to a government notification.

The government left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero. The government revises tax rates fortnightly based on oil price fluctuations.

On April 4, India cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from 3,500 rupees per tonne previously. The levy on crude was hiked to 6,400 rupees per tonne on April 19.

India last July imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling at home.

($1 = 81.77 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:May 02, 2023, 08:26 IST
last updated:May 02, 2023, 08:26 IST