We are living in an era of startups. New innovative business ideas, unconventional in nature, are making it to the market and based on the implementation, earning profits. Nonetheless, some conventional enterprises are seen as small-scale but are in no way inferior in terms of revenue. Car detailing is one of these jobs. To begin this activity, a small investment is required, yet if it is developed properly can give crore in revenue. Your investment will only be around Rs 1 lakh.

Since the work is less mechanical and more labour related, the investment required is less. Let us take a deep dive into it:

Here are your expenses in the business

Before opening a car detailing workshop, you will need an open plot with a water connection. You will have to take this on rent up to Rs 20,000 a month. If you already own a plot, well and good for you.

You will have to take three jacks and 4 car mountings, which will cost you around Rs 15,000.

You will need a wet and dry vacuum cleaner, which should be 80 litres or more in capacity. This will cost you between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000

A heavy-duty tool set will be required, which will cost around Rs 5,000.

A mini compressor, jet and 1 horsepower water motor and pipe will cost you Rs 10,000

A clothes dryer, which is available in the market for up to Rs 20,000.

Although firms offer car washing and drying chemicals on a month’s credit, if you have to pay cash for them for the first month, the cost will be no more than 10,000 rupees, whereas foreign chemicals would cost between 15,000 and 20,000 rupees

The revenue model:

If the car is brought in for deep cleaning during car detailing, a fee of Rs 500 to Rs 1000 is assessed. Around ten cars are brought in for washing each day in a detailing shop that is operating normally. If there are 300 automobiles in a month, but 200 are considered due to holidays and weather fluctuations and charged at a rate of Rs. 500, the total will be Rs. 1 lakh.

At the same time, around Rs 2-4000 is charged for drycleaning. On average 3 to 4 cars go for dry cleaning at a centre daily, with 120 in a month. Even if Rs 3000 are charged for a car, the total is Rs 3.2 lakh in a month.

This is why the car detailing business is lucrative.

( Disclaimer: The costs and calculations mentioned in this article are based on common knowledge and are not endorsed or verified by News18. Please consult an expert before investing)

