'Women Power' on Display at Rashtrapati Bhawan as Sitharaman Meets Prez Murmu Before Presenting Budget 2023

On the very significant day of Union Budget 2023, a display of women in power was seen at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on President Droupadi Murmu ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday.

Sitharaman was accompanied by MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.

Sitharaman is slated to present the last full budget at 11 am on Wednesday, ahead of the 2024 General Elections as well as polls in key states such as Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

She reached the Finance Ministry ahead of the Budget 2023 presentation and also met President Murmu on her way there.

Since taking charge in 2019, the Finance Minister has donned significant statement-making handloom sarees each year while presenting the Union Budget. She has always been vocal about promoting handloom saris. In 2019, she expressed her love for Indian textiles.

