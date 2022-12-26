Work From Home May Return Amid COVID Fears; Hospitality, Auto, Realty On High Alert

Even as the fears over the coronavirus surge in India is rising, companies across the sectors including hospitality, transport, tourism and real estate are considering returning to the work from home mode if a fourth wave hits the country, according to a report.

“The COVID news is coming at a time there was a hiring slowdown. Clients in tourism and hospitality are getting more cautious, but those in other sectors like manufacturing and consumer have not stopped hiring," said Mala Chawla, managing partner (Singapore and India) at recruitment firm Stanton Chase, according to a livemint report.

He, according to the report, also said hiring sentiments are getting impacted in recent times due to a slowdown in the West, and the hiring frenzy may not be like last year. “Clients are careful and cautious, but they know India has a good story.

The report also quoted Anshuman Das, CEO and co-founder of talent solutions provider Careernet, saying that hospitality, automobile, commercial and office real estate, travel, transportation and mobility will be on high alert.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to be vigilant and take precautions against the viral disease, amid a steep rise of Covid cases in China and many other countries in the world. As many as four foreign nationals tested positive for Covid-19 at Gaya Airport. According to authorities, all four of them have been shifted to isolation in a hotel at Bodh Gaya.

India logged 196 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases marginally increased to 3,428, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,302).

The death toll stands at 5,30,695 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.56 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.16 per cent, the ministry said.

“The covid-19 impact, at best, may impact the nature of engagement of work, such as remote working. And travel plans, more than the hiring numbers," Kamal Karanth, co-founder, Xpheno, said. The company specialises in tech and startup hiring, according to the livemint report.

Read all the Latest Business News here