Not WFH, Employees 33% More Engaged When Working From Office: Report

In a study conducted by Steelcase, a global designer and manufacturer of office furniture, the importance of the office as a critical component of an organisation’s strategy has been highlighted. While remote work and higher salaries are essential steps, they alone are insufficient to create lasting, sustainable change. Instead, leaders must focus on the work experience and the workplace, which play pivotal roles in meeting the needs of employees and building resilient organisations in times of change and uncertainty.

The study involved 11 countries and a diverse sample size of 4,986 participants, offering valuable insights into the evolving needs of employees in this new reality of work. The research showcased the significance of the workplace in addressing complex challenges faced by leaders today.

The study revealed that employees who enjoy working from their office are 33% more engaged, 30% more connected to the company’s culture, and 20% more productive. They are also 9% less likely to leave their current positions.

While 87% of employees spend some time working from the office, more respondents expressed a preference for working from home.

The Steelcase study highlighted five pivotal employee needs: a sense of belonging for engagement, greater control over work arrangements for satisfaction, equal support for in-office and remote workers for productivity, comfort for well-being, and addressing safety concerns for a positive work environment.

The report underscored the significance of key employee needs in the modern workplace. A significant majority, 64% of employees, highly value hybrid collaboration spaces that foster seamless teamwork between in-person and remote workers.

Privacy is equally crucial, with 61% of employees emphasising the need for designated spaces to carry out focused tasks and confidential discussions. Additionally, 52% of respondents stress the importance of informal spaces encouraging meaningful connections with colleagues. Responding to the growing trend of hybrid meetings, 62% of employees prefer single-person enclaves to facilitate smooth virtual interactions.

Moreover, 52% of individuals appreciate the flexibility provided by adaptable furniture that caters to their unique preferences and needs. Lastly, 47% of employees advocate for sustainable furniture, aligning with the increasing commitment to eco-friendly practices in the workplace.

The data indicate that enhancing the office experience, shifting perceptions of those with no specific preference, and winning over employees who currently prefer working from home can yield a substantial return on investment. Increased engagement, productivity, connection to the organisation, and employee retention are key benefits organisations can expect from these efforts.

Notably, 55% of people are more likely to choose an assigned workspace over additional remote workdays. At home, 70% of individuals have a dedicated workspace, while 51% utilise open-plan office spaces.