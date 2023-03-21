Real estate developer Merlin Group has announced that the World Trade Center Association (WTCA) has joined hands with it to develop a World Trade Centre, being the first under construction World Trade Center in Eastern India.

The proposed World Trade Center is located in the Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA) area, Salt Lake, Kolkata in West Bengal.

The License Agreement for World Trade Center, was duly executed, exchanged between Scott Wang, vice president, World Trade Center Association, Asia Pacific region, and Sushil Mohta, chairman along with Saket Mohta, managing director of Merlin Group, Kolkata, a press note said.

The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is an umbrella organisation for the global world trade center network that promotes trade and investment. Established in 1970 and headquartered in New York, WTCA was Initiated from Twin Towers in lower Manhattan.

According to Sushil Mohta, the proposed World Trade Center will reinforce the economic prosperity of West Bengal as well as Eastern India by forging collaboration with international trade bodies and investors from other countries through other World Trade Center members. The proposed World Trade Center will contribute significantly to the State Exchequer and will create 30,000 jobs, he added.

In India, the oldest World Trade Center is in Mumbai. There are also World Trade Centers in Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Noida, Pune among others.

Saket Mohta said that the proposed World Trade Center would consist of sprawling 3.5 million sq. ft at Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA) area, Salt Lake, West Bengal, with an investment of Rs. 1500 Cr.

It will be an iconic state of art facility having World Trade Center branded services including trade information, trade education, research, inbound-outbound trade missions, business services, tenant services, international business club, conference facility, convention and services, exhibition facility and IT/ITes offices, combined with support facilities, retail, 5-star hotel, F&B outlets, as well as entertainment facilities, as per the present policy.

