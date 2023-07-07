World's Richest Beggar Has A Net Worth Of Rs 7.5 Crore, And There's No Stopping Him

The term beggar often evokes images of individuals going through financial instability and wearing outdated attire. Additionally, it is commonly associated with poverty. However, it is important to note that some people have turned begging into a lucrative profession, giving it a whole new meaning. Some have even become millionaires by begging, which will surprise you. Bharat Jain of Mumbai is one such millionaire beggar. He is said to be the richest beggar in the world, according to reports.

In Mumbai and Pune, he owns houses and shops worth crores of rupees. He lives in a house worth Rs 1.25 crore and sends his children to a convent school. Bharat still begs despite having money, a bungalow, and all other amenities. He has not given up this work, despite the disapproval of his family members.

The world’s richest beggar, Bharat Jain, is married and lives with his wife, two sons, a brother and his father. Reports suggest Bharat earns around Rs 75,000 every month by begging. His total earnings for the year 2020 totals Rs 9 lakh. He receives Rs 2,500 in alms daily. Even a normal working person is not able to earn this much daily, nor is a small shopkeeper able to save so much every day. Jain has a 2-bedroom flat in Parel.

In addition, he owns two stores in Thane. He earns Rs 30,000 per month in rent from the stores. His family runs a stationery store from where they also earn a handsome amount. Overall, Bharat Jain’s net worth is Rs 7.5 crore, as per reports. He usually begs at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Azad Maidan areas in Mumbai.

However, not only him; there are many millionaire beggars in India. Lakshmi, a Kolkata resident, works as a beggar since she was 16. Since then, she has collected lakhs of rupees by begging. Similarly, Geeta, a resident of Mumbai, begs on Charni Road. She has a flat of her own, where she lives with her brother. Geeta earns about Rs 1,500 a day by begging.