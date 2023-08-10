Yamuna Expressway Authority Launches 2 Residential Schemes Near Upcoming Noida Airport

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Gautam Buddha Nagar has launched two residential schemes near the upcoming Noida Airport in Jewar. The scheme, launched on Tuesday, is for 1,184 residential plots near the international airport.

It will include plots ranging from 120 square metres (sqm) to almost 2000 square metres. In the 120 sqm category, there are 194 plots whereas in the 162 sqm category, there are 260 plots available. Also, the authority will permit only 466 plots in the 200 sqm category.

The other sizes that would be available include 120 sqm, 162 sqm, 200 sqm, 300 sqm, 500 sqm, 1000 sqm and 2000 sqm. According to reports, only 13 plots will be available in the 1000 sqm category and 19 plots will be available in the 2000 sqm category.

This is a golden opportunity for people who are looking for a space outside their regular city hustle. It is an opportunity to get your house near the airport and also a glimpse of greenery all around. A draw will be allotted on October 18 for the plots in sectors 16, 17 and 20. Applicants can avail of the application form and brochure for Rs 500, from the official website.

The plots will be available for Rs 24,600 per sqm to Rs 24,800 per sqm. For the plots that are more than 200 sqm, the price has been kept at Rs 24,600 per sqm, and plots that are less than 200 sqm are kept at Rs 24,800 per sqm.

While booking the plot, the applicant must pay a deposit of 10 per cent of the total cost upfront, at the time of the application. For instance, if you are planning to purchase a plot of 120 sqm, then you are required to deposit an amount of Rs 2,45,000 while applying. The remaining money is to be deposited later.

The officials said, “The schemes have gained remarkable interest due to the swift advancements in the airport project, expected to commence commercial operations by 2024, alongside the development of infrastructure and industrial ventures along the Yamuna Expressway. On the inaugural day, the plot scheme alone received an astonishing 1,200 applications."

According to reports, the schemes were originally kept on a first come first serve basis but after receiving an immense response the authorities have opted for a lucky draw scheme.