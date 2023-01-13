Yes Bank To Now Offer 8% Interest Rate To Senior Citizens In Revised FDs

Yes Bank, one of the well-known lenders in the private sector, has announced new fixed deposit terms of 25 and 35 months. For the next 25-month period, the general public will receive an interest rate of 7.50%, while senior citizens will receive an interest rate of 8%. Yes Bank provides a standard interest rate of 7.75% and 8.25% for older residents under the new fixed deposit duration of 35 months.

The recent Yes Bank fixed deposit (FD) interest rates are in effect as of January 12, 2023. After its implementation, the bank will now guarantee an interest rate of 3.70% on deposits maturing in 15 days or more. Previously, the bank promised an interest rate of 3.25% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 14 days. Yes Bank is currently promising an interest rate of 4.75% on deposits, with a tenor of 91 days or more; and an interest rate of 4.10% on deposits with a tenor of 46 days to 90 days.

A rate of 5.75% will be paid on deposits maturing in the next 181 to 271 days, and a rate of 6.00% will be paid on deposits maturing in the next 272 to 1 year. Yes Bank is giving the general public an interest rate of 7% on deposits maturing in one year to one hundred and twenty months.

The bank introduced a tenure of 20 to 22 months on October 12, with a 7.25% interest rate for the general public and a 7.75% interest rate for elderly persons. The bank introduced a new 30-month fixed deposit term on December 9, with a 7.50% interest rate for the general public and an 8.00% interest rate for senior citizens. Yes Bank announced a new 15-month fixed deposit period on January 3, with a standard interest rate of 7.25% and a senior citizen interest rate of 7.75%.

