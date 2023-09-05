You Can Update Your Aadhaar Details For Free Till This Date, Know How To Do It

Making changes in the details mentioned in your Aadhaar card is not an uncommon thing. Any change in your permanent address your name or other crucial details misspelled can necessitate making a change in your Aadhaar card. UIDAI continually requests Aadhaar card holders to update their information to maintain the accuracy of their demographic data.

To encourage Aadhaar holders to do so, UIDAI even rolled out the service of making changes to Aadhaar data free of cost from March 15 this month. This free service is now coming to an end though. September 14 is the last day till which you can avail of the free service after which you will need to pay a fee to make any changes.

Therefore, there are just 10 days remaining for you to avail of the free service. The free service is just for online users though. Those opting to go physically to an Aadhaar centre to get the job done will still have to pay the usual Rs 25. Under the Digital India Initiative, UIDAI has made it possible to update Aadhaar papers on the myAadhaar portal for no cost. By providing an ID proof and a proof of address (PoI/PoA) on the portal, an Aadhaar card can be revalidated.

Some Aadhaar updates are available online (Aadhaar Online Update), while others require offline documentation. Online updates are available for name, gender, date of birth, address, and language. Your cellphone number must be linked to Aadhaar to update online.

To correct any incorrect information in the Aadhaar card, you will also have to upload the document. To update your name online, a scanned copy of ID proof will be required. Similarly, to correct the date of birth, a scanned copy of the birth certificate will be required. No document will have to be given for gender change. You can also update the language online through the SSUP portal and mobile app. Currently, Aadhaar is available in 13 languages.

Follow these steps to make the necessary changes:

Visit the self-service update portal of UIDAI. https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/

Click on ‘Login’ and enter your unique 12-digit Aadhaar number and the captcha code provided. Then click on ‘Send OTP’ and enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Now select ‘Update Aadhaar Online’ under the Services tab.

Now click on ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ and select the details you want to change.

Your existing name on your Aadhaar card will appear on your screen. You can make whatever changes you want by uploading the document.

Confirm the changes made. Your information will be updated.