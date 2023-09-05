Your PAN Card Can Become Invalid But Does It Ever Expire? Read To Know More

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card is now an essential document for various financial activities and serves as a crucial proof of identity. It’s required for tasks like filing income tax returns, opening bank accounts and demat accounts. But many people often have the question if the PAN card ever expires or needs renewal.

The good news is that once you have a PAN card, it’s valid for life. There’s no need to renew it. The only circumstance where a PAN card can be cancelled is after the cardholder’s death. Hence, once issued, a PAN card remains valid for the rest of your life.

Some confusion about the expiry of PAN cards circulates on social media, often spread by scammers aiming to deceive people. They might try to trick you into renewing your PAN card through calls or messages. You should be cautious and don’t fall for such traps.

A PAN card consists of a 10-digit alphanumeric number, starting with English alphabets in capital letters. It also contains the cardholder’s signature, photo and address. While the PAN card number remains unchanged, you can update other information on the card as needed.

It’s important to note that under Section 139A of the Income Tax Act 1961, a person is allowed to hold only one PAN card. If a PAN card is already issued in your name, you cannot apply for a new one. Doing so would be a violation of Section 139A and could result in a fine of up to Rs 10,000 imposed by the competent authority.

While a PAN card doesn’t expire, it could become invalid, failing to comply with government rules like not linking your Aadhar card with your PAN card. In case you want to check the validity of your PAN, follow these steps-

1. Visit the Income Tax Department’s e-filing website at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/.

2. Choose the ‘Verify your PAN’ option.

3. Enter the required details, including your PAN number, name, date of birth, and contact number.

4. Once you’ve provided the information, you’ll be directed to another page where you’ll need to input the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Make sure your mobile number is linked to your PAN to receive the OTP.

5. Enter the OTP received and click ‘Validate.’

6. If there are no duplications or multiple entries for your PAN card, the final page will confirm that your PAN is active and that the details match your PAN.

7. If you have more than one PAN card associated with the same personal information, you’ll receive a message stating, “There are multiple records for this query. Provide additional information." In this case, you’ll need to provide your father’s name and other identification details for further clarification.