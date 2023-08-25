CHANGE LANGUAGE
Zepto Becomes The First Unicorn Of 2023, Raises $200 Million At 1.4 Billion Valuation
1-MIN READ

Zepto Becomes The First Unicorn Of 2023, Raises $200 Million At 1.4 Billion Valuation

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 14:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Online grocery delivery startup Zepto has raised $200 million in Series-E fundraise, valuing the company at $1.4 billion

Online grocery delivery startup Zepto has raised $200 million in Series-E fundraise, valuing the company at $1.4 billion, ending India’s 11-month unicorn drought.

The fundraise was led by US-based private markets investment firm StepStone Group, Zepto, set up in the aftermath of the pandemic, on Friday said.

first published:August 25, 2023, 14:18 IST
