Zepto Becomes The First Unicorn Of 2023, Raises $200 Million At 1.4 Billion Valuation

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 14:18 IST
Zepto becomes first unicorn of 2023
Online grocery delivery startup Zepto has raised $200 million in Series-E fundraise, valuing the company at $1.4 billion, ending India’s 11-month unicorn drought.
The fundraise was led by US-based private markets investment firm StepStone Group, Zepto, set up in the aftermath of the pandemic, on Friday said.
