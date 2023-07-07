Watch: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Says This On 'Fighting' With An Indian Entrepreneur

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has solidified his reputation as one of the most physically fit founders in India today. At 43, he strongly advocates for regular exercise and proper nutrition. Consequently, when guests at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave were asked to name two Indian entrepreneurs they’d like to witness in a cage fight, Kamath emerged as a popular choice.

At the sidelines of the event, Kamath was asked which opponent he would choose in a cage fight. Seeking clarification about a physical confrontation, he diplomatically but confidently replied, “You mean a physical fight?"

Upon receiving an affirmative response, Kamath expressed his stance, “I mean, I wouldn’t want to fight anyone physically. But if this is about putting the word out there that you should care more about health, then I wouldn’t mind taking on anyone."

Kamath has previously stressed the significance of strength training for Indians. In a tweet, he highlighted, “Strength training is integral to increasing healthspan, and we need more focus on this."

Furthermore, Kamath emphasised that extensive research demonstrates how exercise can delay mortality, prevent cognitive and physical decline, and provide superior overall health benefits compared to other interventions.

Moreover, the concept of cage fights gained significant attention when the possibility of a face-off between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg became a real topic of discussion. Musk expressed his desire to engage in a cage fight with Zuckerberg a few weeks ago. Accepting the challenge, the Meta founder, who has been training in jiu-jitsu, requested Musk to provide the fight’s location.

Since then, both billionaires have been preparing for the fight, although the likelihood of it actually happening appears slim.

During the conclave, billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla was asked to predict the outcome of the battle. In response, he diverted attention to a different rivalry, saying, “I can’t say for certain, but the more significant fight is between Threads and Twitter. I believe that will determine the victor."