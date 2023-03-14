Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Refutes Estranged Wife's Fraud Allegations, Blames Uncle For 'Tragic Personal Life'

Indian software-as-a-service (SaaS) major, Zoho Corp’s founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu on Tuesday took to Twitter to reject allegations made against him by his estranged wife, Pramila Srinivasan.

The allegations, made in a recent Forbes article, claimed that Vembu had abandoned Srinivasan and their special needs son and was withholding their fair share of Zoho’s assets, CNBC TV18 reported.

According to the Forbes report, Srinivasan had filed for divorce in California, where they had lived together for years.

“It is complete fiction to say I financially abandoned Pramila and my son. They enjoy a far richer life than I do and I have supported them fully. My US salary for the last 3 years has been with her, and I gave our house to her. Her foundation also is supported by Zoho," Vembu tweeted.

Vembu revealed that the allegations were being fuelled by his uncle Ram, who had been estranged from the family for decades.

“All of this mess was caused by my uncle Ram (my father’s younger brother) living in the US, who I gave shelter to due to his terminal cancer, taking out his own long running frustrations with my father. He is doing that by spreading malicious rumours about me and my siblings."

“My uncle Ram from Alaska was estranged from my father and us for decades and we had little or no communication until I invited him to live with us in California a few years ago, purely on compassionate grounds due to his terminal cancer and his lack of family to care for him."

“My uncle described my father, his own elder brother; under oath as “my brother could not rub two nickels together” and that is how low he can get. Yes my father was poor but he is a proud man who never took anyone’s handout. My uncle was never part of our lives for decades."

“Sadly Pramila has chosen to trust my uncle Ram who still lives rent free at our home, due to her own frustration that she feels I abandoned the fight on autism. All I can say is that if I am not serving the causes and people I serve now, my will to live would have left me."

He also wrote “We have lived this tragic personal life. Now due to my uncle Ram’s falsehoods, the tragedy has added a messy legal dimension."

“I have always supported Pramila and my son and will continue to support them as long I live. I am confident truth and justice will prevail."

Reportedly, Srinivasan had claimed that Vembu had deliberately transferred a significant portion of his Zoho stake in a complex transaction that moved Zoho’s intellectual property to India and eventually placed the majority of the shares with his sister and her husband, without ever informing her.

Vembu’s tweet thread revealed his personal backstory behind the allegations. He stated that he and Srinivasan had been in a 15-year-long fight against autism, which had left him “suicidally depressed".

“With vicious personal attacks and slander on my character, it is time for me to respond. This is a deeply painful personal thread. My personal life, in contrast to my business life, has been a long tragedy. Autism destroyed our lives and left me suicidally depressed," Vembu tweeted.

“My wife Pramila and I were in this fight against autism for over 15 years. She is a super mom and her passionate cause is curing our son of autism. I worked hard along with her. To ensure his safety I also took some of his treatments so I could know what they did to him."

Vembu wrote “unfortunately the end of our marriage brought a new conflict. She is making unfounded allegations in court about my ownership interest in Zoho Corp and she has chosen to go to the press too. The matter is in court in the US, my filings are public."

Read all the Latest Business News here