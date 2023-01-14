Zomato CEO Deepinder Bought Luxury Cars After Closing Funding Rounds: Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover, former co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, said Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal and Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa would buy luxury cars after funding rounds. Zomato in 2022 acquired the 10-minute delivery platform Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore (about $568 million).

Speaking on a podcast ‘Vagerah Vagerah’, Grover said, “I am passionate about cars and it’s not just me. Jaise Zomato ka founder hain Deepinder, sabse zyada shauk usko tha. Jab bhi uska round raise hota tha uski nai sports car aa jati thi toh hum bade chidte the. (Deepinder Goyal was obsessed with luxury cars and would buy a new car after every fundraise and we used to get miffed)."

Grover also said Blinkit’s Dhindsa also bought a Range Rover after a funding round. He also said he used to feel that unless he purchases a sports car, he will not be able to close a funding round.

The former BharatPe co-founder said he owns four cars — Mercedes Benz GLS 350, Mercedes-Maybach S650, Phorche Caymen, and Audi A6.

He said he bought the Mercedes Benz GLS from Jharkhand with a VIP number and the dealer convinced him to buy that car claiming that it once belonged to M S Dhoni.

Grover had resigned from BharatPe in March and his wife was removed from her post. The court last year had issued summonses to Ashneer Grover, his wife and other defendants on the suit filed by the fintech firm which has accused the couple of misappropriating funds.

In the suit, besides seeking to restrain the defendants from making defamatory statements, the company has also sought direction for payment of over Rs 88.67 crore along with interest towards recovery of alleged misappropriated funds and damages caused to the reputation of the firm.

On January 9, 2023, the Delhi High Court advised payment app BharatPe and its estranged co-founder Ashneer Grover to be courteous to each other even after their falling out.

Justice Navin Chawla, while hearing BharatPe’s lawsuit against Grover, its former MD, and his family members to restrain them from making allegedly defamatory statements, blamed social media for “bringing us down to this level" and asked the counsel for the parties to accordingly “advise" their respective clients.

