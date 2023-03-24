BUZ
CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी
বাংলা
मराठी
ગુજરાતી
ಕನ್ನಡ
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
తెలుగు
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
اردو
অসমীয়া
ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :
Entertainment News
IPL 2023
Amritpal Singh
Rising India
Rahul Gandhi
Home
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified as MP: Congress, AAP & Their Changing Stances
TN: Man Held After He Throws Acid on Wife Inside Court Complex in Coimbatore
Why US’ RC-135 Surveillance Jet’s Mission Over Finland Is Bad News For Russia Amid The Ukraine War
Ajith Kumar Gets Support From Kamal Haasan, Simbu and More As He Grieves His Father's Demise
Movies
Kareena Kapoor Says She Married Saif Ali Khan When 'No Actress Was Getting...'
Raghav Chadha Blushes, Reacts to Parineeti Chopra Dating Rumours, Says 'Aapko Denge Jawaab...'
Jubilee Trailer: Aditi Rao Hydari and Prosenjit Chatterjee Promise Glamourous Retro Experience
Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Coconut, Excitedly Meets Chiranjeevi at Her and Nithiin's New Movie Puja
Cricket
Former India Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Has Come In Support of Suryakumar Yadav | Cricket News
Mitchell Starc Dons UP Warriorz Jersey to Support Wife Alyssa Healy, Fans Call Him 'World's Best Cheerleader'
'I Believe Suryakumar Yadav Will Play Important Role in ODI World Cup': Yuvraj Singh Backs SKY After Flop Show vs Australia
IPL 2023: CSK, LSG Hit With Major Injury Scares Ahead of the Season - Report
India
Amritpal Singh Wanted to Create LeT-Like Local Militia, Reveal Arrested Aides | Exclusive
2 Earthquakes Hit Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Strong Tremors Felt; No Deaths, Damage Reported
Modi Surname Case: Rahul Gandhi Disqualified from Lok Sabha, Official Residence to Go Next
BJP MLC Demands Law Against ‘Love Jihad’ in Maharashtra, Fadnavis Says Govt Mulling Legal Solution
Showsha
Ajith Kumar Gets Support From Kamal Haasan, Simbu and More As He Grieves His Father's Demise
Rakhi Sawant Fails To Recognise KL Rahul, Paparazzi Remind Her 'Suniel Shetty Ke Damaad'
Trivikram Srinivas To Sukumar: Directors Who Made Their Comebacks With Jr NTR
Hailey Bieber Calls Selena Gomez After Fans Send Justin Bieber's Wife Death Threats, Singer Reacts
Politics
‘Will Fight Legally’: Congress Fumes Over Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification; Oppn Slams ‘New Low’
Southern Slice | PM Modi, Shah as Stars & a Dash of Infra, Culture. Will BJP’s K’taka Script Be a Hit?
'If I Touch You...It'll be for Wiping My Nose': Rahul Gandhi Tells Kharge After BJP's 'Tissue Paper' Jibe
Before Breakfast with BSY, Amit Shah Drops Major Hint on Karnataka Poll Role for Ex-CM’s Son | WATCH
World
Why US’ RC-135 Surveillance Jet’s Mission Over Finland Is Bad News For Russia Amid The Ukraine War
Trump Lawyer Expected To Testify In Mar-A-Lago Classified Documents Case | U.S.A. News
US, South Korea Militaries Hold Air Bombing Drills
Muslims Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem On The Start Of Ramadan | Ramadan Prayer | News18
Education
Business
STT On F&O Contracts: Finance Ministry Removes Confusion, Issues Clarification on STT Hike
For Every Rs 100 of Premium Paid for Crop Insurance Under PMFBY; Farmers Received Rs 514 as Claims: Govt
Individual Taxpayers with Income Marginally Over Rs 7 Lakh to Get Relief Under New Tax Regime
From Tax Relief for Individual Taxpayers To STT Hike, Here're Finance Bill 2023 Highlights
Buzz
Ramadan 2023: Twitter Flooded With Memes As Daily Wait For Iftar, Sehri Begins
'Khayali Pulav?': Food Blogger's Video of Delhi Cafe Serving 'Illusion Biryani' Stuns Internet
'Pinch of Patience': Measuring Spoons With Quirky Messages Have Internet Asking 'What’s the Point'
Young Girl Impresses Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw With Her 'Helicopter Shot’
Opinion
Opinion | Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Magnificent Obsession’ — PM Narendra Modi
Opinion | Why RBI is Unlikely to Decouple from Global Rate Tightening Cycle
Opinion | What It Will Take To End Tuberculosis In India By 2025
Amritpal Singh’s Bumbling 'Escape' Has Finished Him as a Factor in Punjab
Photos
Dasara Star Nani Gets a Grand Welcome In Ahmedabad; Meets Fans and Enjoys Jalebi-Fafda
Pradeep Sarkar Funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Dia Mirza and Others Pay Last Tribute
2023 Toyota Mirai FCEV in Pics: Check Futuristic Design, Interiors and More in Detail
In Pictures | Anti-Judicial Reform Protests Jolt Israel
Home
Movies
Cricket
India
Showsha
Politics
World
Education
Business
Buzz
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Explainers
Web Stories
Tech
Auto
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Food
Sports
Markets
Tax
Cryptocurrency
Savings and Investments
Breaking News
AQI
Power Circuit
Elections
Movie Reviews
City News
Astrology
Latest
WPL 2023
Rising India
IPL 2023
Board Exam Results
Lifestyle
Web Stories
Sports
Explainers
Tech
Auto
#SustainableIsAttainable
Latest
WPL 2023
Rising India
IPL 2023
Board Exam Results
Lifestyle
Web Stories
Sports
Explainers
Tech
Auto
#SustainableIsAttainable
Live
score
News18
»
News
»
buz News
LATEST NEWS ON buz
Video Of Elephant Playing Football At Karnataka Temple Goes Viral
Glider Plane Crash In Jharkhand Leaves Pilot And 14-Year-Old Critically Injured
Photo Of Kingfisher's Meal Time Leaves Internet Mesmerised
Watch: Majestic View Of A Giant Blue Whale Swimming Underneath A Boat
Ramadan 2023: Twitter Flooded With Memes As Daily Wait For Iftar, Sehri Begins
NASA’s Latest Post Shows Earth In ‘Shimmering, Splendid’ Avatar
Dad Trolling Son Via WhatsApp Story With 'Amit Ji' in 'Baghban' Reference is Too Relatable
This Is Why Nagaland Minister Prefers To Remain ‘Safe By Staying Single’
'The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie Get Shoutout on IndiGo Flight in Wholesome Video
Cats' Aggressive Behaviour Scares Pup Away; Internet Calls Them 'Mean’
'6'2 Our Stomach': Woman's 'Award' For Bestie is the Perfect Gift For Tall People
Australian Woman Describes Ordeal After Crashing into 'World's Most Dangerous' Plant
This 'Furr-Fect' Friendship Between Cat And Bunny Will Make Your Day
Nothing To See Here, Just A Cat Giving Little Girl Back Massage Like A Pro
Trans Flight Attendant From United Airlines Ad Found Dead At Home
The Seven Hilarious Stages of Desi Dads Watching a Movie Summed Up in This Relatable Reel
WATCH: Newlywed Woman's Stunning Dance Moves to 'Daru Badnaam' Have Set Instagram on Fire
The Elephant Whisperers’ Couple Bomman and Bellie Are Parents To Another ‘Raghu’
Desi Soap Hero Pulling Moon From Sky For His Beloved is What 'True Love' Looks Like
Young Girl Impresses Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw With Her 'Helicopter Shot’
Watch: BSF Jawan Battles Freezing Weather At Kashmir Border
Woman Hated Her Pic But Husband Decided To Get It Inked On Him
This 'Moving' Pasta Dish Is Straight Out Of A Horror Show
'Khayali Pulav?': Food Blogger's Video of Delhi Cafe Serving 'Illusion Biryani' Stuns Internet
Rare Albino Cobra Found Hiding in Rice Mill Rescued in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli
Rishi Sunak Joins England's T20 World Cup-winning Team For a Game of Cricket at 10 Downing Street
'Cleanfluencers' Have Taken Over TikTok With Their Cleaning Tips and For Once, Nobody is Complaining
Meet The First Woman Ticket Checker Who Has Collected More Than Rs 1 Crore In Fine
Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Hidden Tennis Ball In This Image In 4 Seconds?
After 2 Hours Of Chase, Pony Finally Decides To Get Caught And Even Pose For Selfies
Eden Of Coronet, The World’s Most Expensive Guitar, Is Adorned With Over 11,441 Diamonds
Image Of 'Rock Floating In Air' Leaves Twitter Scratching Its Head
'Pinch of Patience': Measuring Spoons With Quirky Messages Have Internet Asking 'What’s the Point'
Video Wall
Every Inch A Battle | Russia's March On Kyiv To Ukraine's Counterattack, The Biggest War Flashpoints
Photogallery
+10
Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures
+10
Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!