10-Year-Old UP Girl's Arm, Severed In Oil Expeller Machine, Reattached

The field of medicine is making tremendous advancements around the world in terms of disease control and organ implants. Another revolutionary case has come forth from the medical fraternity in Uttar Pradesh where the right arm of a 10-year-old girl was reattached via plastic surgery after being completely severed on February 23 due to getting stuck in an oil expeller machine.

Hindustan Times reported that the surgery was led by the doctors of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). The girl, a resident of Nigoha village of Lucknow district, got her arm severed from her shoulder and was rushed immediately to the Apex Trauma Centre of PGI by her family where the team of doctors from the department of plastic surgery decided to operate on her.

After her necessary tests were carried out, she was immediately shifted to the operation theatre and doctors started preparing for the surgery. The team of plastic surgeons was led by Dr Ankur Bhatnagar and the surgery was a complicated one. The surgery went on for a few hours and was performed using the microvascular surgery technique. Since a lot of blood had also been lost, the girl was given three units of blood.

After the successful surgery, the girl’s arm was dressed daily and checked regularly. She was discharged after a few days. She remained in the ICU for 48 hours. Reports suggest that currently, the girl’s right arm has started to function again completely. The information was given by PGI spokesperson Kusum Yadav on Monday.

Whenever a part of the body is severed, follow these steps immediately:

First, wrap the severed part in a clean cloth and immediately submerge it in ice water.

Tie a clean cloth or do the dressing of the part of your body from where the amputation occurred.

Immediately go to the hospital after carrying out the previous steps. Make sure you stay informed as to which hospitals have the transplant facility available.

The best time to join a severed limb is 6-8 hours following the accident.

