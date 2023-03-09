While scrolling through social media, we often come across many videos that make our day and bring a wide smile to our faces. Today, we bring to you a similar video which will touch your heart and make you teary-eyed. A heart-warming video of a 10-year-old bald girl getting a special gift at a parlour is going viral on social media. The video, shared by the Twitter handle GoodNewsMovement, has already garnered around 3 million views.

The video showcases the story of a 10-year-old girl from the USA who suffers from Down syndrome and alopecia. As most of you might know, alopecia is a disease that causes hair loss. In the video, we see the girl at a parlour where she gets a wig and the smile on her face is priceless. First, take a look at the video:

Klara, a child with Down syndrome, has alopecia which creates hair loss. Look at her smile when she is fitted with a new wig."Sweet 10 yr old Klara was the absolute highlight of my week! She is so special, so beautiful, so brave, so confident, and has the sweetest personality!" pic.twitter.com/PIZI6nR7S9 — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) March 6, 2023

While sharing the video, GoodNewsMovement tweeted, “Klara, a child with Down syndrome, has alopecia which creates hair loss. Look at her smile when she is fitted with a new wig. Sweet 10 yr old Klara was the absolute highlight of my week! She is so special, so beautiful, so brave, so confident and has the sweetest personality!"

In the video, we see 10-year-old Klara close her eyes and a woman at the parlour places a wig on her head. As soon as she opens her eyes, the million-dollar smile on her face is as beautiful as it gets. The women around her also cheer for Klara as seen in the video.

Many users commented on the video and shared their feelings. For example, one user wrote, “Klara’s smile! I mean, you’re not human if this does not touch your heart. Thank you for the kind humans who fixed this young lady up!" Another user wrote, “My heart just melted with that smile. You look beautiful." A third user commented, “So, so awesome!!! A great timeline refresher today - thank you for sharing!"

The video was also shared on Instagram by Tiffanis Mirror LLC, which is the name of the parlour where little Klara received the best gift of her life.

